Creating custom layouts in
WordPress shouldn’t be hard.

Tailor makes it easier than ever to create beautiful and complex websites

Simple and intuitive

Create complex layouts by simply dragging and dropping elements relative to one another. Customize the look using our carefully selected options.

Super extensible

Add, update and remove elements and even extend the functionality of Tailor itself using our carefully designed
system of actionsfilters, events and APIs.

Fully responsive

All elements look great, regardless of which screen they are viewed on. Control when columns and grids collapse and even change the visibility of elements based on the current screen size.

Free and open-source

Tailor has been released to the WordPress community as a free and open-source plugin.
Get involved in the GitHub project and get building!

Flexible elements

Our impressive range of standard elements allow you to create almost all of the layouts that you’ll encounter on the Web.

Powerful templates

Save elements, collections or even entire page for later use. Simply drag and drop templates into the desired position on the page.

Tracked history

Get creative and explore new and exciting layout possibilities knowing that mistakes can be easily undone.

Thoughtful options

We’ve applied our knowledge of the Web so that you only have to make decisions about things that matter.

One click edits

The edit dialog is built for speed and usability. Drag it, snap it, maximize it and preview your changes before they are applied.

Easy device previews

Preview your page on a variety of device sizes all from within the application.