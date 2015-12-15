Creating custom layouts in
WordPress shouldn’t be hard.
Tailor makes it easier than ever to create beautiful and complex websites
Simple and intuitive
Create complex layouts by simply dragging and dropping elements relative to one another. Customize the look using our carefully selected options.
Super extensible
Add, update and remove elements and even extend the functionality of Tailor itself using our carefully designed
system of actions, filters, events and APIs.
Check out our developer documentation →
Fully responsive
All elements look great, regardless of which screen they are viewed on. Control when columns and grids collapse and even change the visibility of elements based on the current screen size.
Free and open-source
Tailor has been released to the WordPress community as a free and open-source plugin.
Get involved in the GitHub project and get building!